Dare To Drip: Inter Milan announces collaboration with Italian Luxury Fashion Brand

The company becomes the current Serie A champions first official formal wear partner as the luxurious outfit seeks to connect Sports with Fashion.

Moncler has now welcomed football into it's fashion universe, a perfect blend of performance and art. Though these are two different industries, Moncler's latest collaboration is indeed innovative and also proves the very potentials that sports and fashion could have when they are interwoven.

This new collaboration will involve the entire Internazionale squad including members of the coaching staff covering all of Inter's formal and outer wear. The uniqueness of the clothing style is it's classy attention to details on every angle.

Inspired by Moncler's already outstanding Winter/Autumn clothing collections, the iconic pieces depict style in it's simplicity juxtaposed with a bond between the fashion brand and the Italian giants.

As seen in the design, the two logos are positioned on the opposite sides of the stylish outfit with Moncler's Feltrino patch rested on the left arm and Inter Milan's IM logo on the right. To complete the collection , a series of accessories like cap, backpack and scarf are added to complement the clothing.