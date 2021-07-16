Customs have released kits of the Nigerian basketball teams for the Olympics

The NBBF ran the risk of having no kit for their basketball teams at the Olympics after the Nigerian Customs held up their consignment.

Pulse learnt that the Nigerian Customs demanded N35M to clear the goods and the NBBF needed a special waiver from the Sports Ministry to get the kits and other sports equipment that a private company donated.

After the initial delay, the Sports Ministry got the waiver from the Ministry of Finance on Monday, July 12, 2021, paving the way for the release of the kits and equipment.

An NBBF source told Pulse that the federation has enjoyed massive support from the Federal Government and the Sports Ministry.

According to the insider, Sports Minister Sunday Dare was instrumental in getting some private companies to put their money behind the Nigerian basketball teams for the Olympics.