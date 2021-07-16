RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Customs have released kits of the Nigerian basketball teams for the Olympics

Authors:

Steve Dede

After initial delay caused by red tape in the dealings between two ministries.

D'Tigers and D'Tigress will play in the Olympics (Twitter/Nigeria Basket)
D'Tigers and D'Tigress will play in the Olympics (Twitter/Nigeria Basket)

The Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF) have finally cleared their teams’ kits from the Nigerian Customs before the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Recommended articles

The NBBF ran the risk of having no kit for their basketball teams at the Olympics after the Nigerian Customs held up their consignment.

Pulse learnt that the Nigerian Customs demanded N35M to clear the goods and the NBBF needed a special waiver from the Sports Ministry to get the kits and other sports equipment that a private company donated.

After the initial delay, the Sports Ministry got the waiver from the Ministry of Finance on Monday, July 12, 2021, paving the way for the release of the kits and equipment.

An NBBF source told Pulse that the federation has enjoyed massive support from the Federal Government and the Sports Ministry.

According to the insider, Sports Minister Sunday Dare was instrumental in getting some private companies to put their money behind the Nigerian basketball teams for the Olympics.

Both Nigeria’s men and women’s national basketball teams will compete at the Olympic Games, which will begin on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Customs have released kits of the Nigerian basketball teams for the Olympics

Super Falcons to camp in Austria without Asisat Oshoala

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike shows off his massive mansion in a new video

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa weds 2nd wife in a quiet wedding

Saka calls out social media giants for 'not doing enough' to stop racist messages

Odartey Lamptey’s ex-wife loses second appeal to own his East Legon mansion

Dutch great Arjen Robben retires from football

‘I love my country’ – Hudson-Odoi tells Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel (Video)

Team GB's women's footballers to take the knee in Tokyo