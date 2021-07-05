RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  More

Customs have refused to release kits of Nigeria basketball teams with less than 19 days to Olympic Games

Customs have asked the basketball federation to pay N35m to clear their kits.

D'Tigress of Nigeria will compete at the Olympics (FIBA)
Kits and other sports equipment donated to Nigeria’s basketball teams for the 2020 Olympic Games, which is less than 19 days away, are still being held by the Nigerian customs.

A China-based company donated the kits and other equipment to the Nigerian basketball teams for the upcoming Olympic Games.

But according to a report by the Guardian, the Nigerian Customs Service has held on to them at the port for three months.

According to an official of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), the Nigerian Customs Service is requesting N35m for the federation to clear the goods.

The federation has since written to the Ministry of Finance for a waiver through the Sports Ministry, but the request has not been granted.

“Where did they expect us to get such huge amount of money to clear the Kits? Beside, it was a donation to us and the Custom Service should understand us. Our players need the kits at the Tokyo Olympics,” the official stated in the report.

Both Nigeria’s men and women’s national basketball teams are billed to compete at the Olympic Games, which will begin on Friday, July 23, 2021.

