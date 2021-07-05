Customs have refused to release kits of Nigeria basketball teams with less than 19 days to Olympic Games

A China-based company donated the kits and other equipment to the Nigerian basketball teams for the upcoming Olympic Games.

But according to a report by the Guardian, the Nigerian Customs Service has held on to them at the port for three months.

According to an official of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), the Nigerian Customs Service is requesting N35m for the federation to clear the goods.

The federation has since written to the Ministry of Finance for a waiver through the Sports Ministry, but the request has not been granted.

“Where did they expect us to get such huge amount of money to clear the Kits? Beside, it was a donation to us and the Custom Service should understand us. Our players need the kits at the Tokyo Olympics,” the official stated in the report.