Today, thousands of Nigerians are excelling in different sports, promoting the country on an international scale. Throughout the years, Nigerians have used their exceptional performance to bring joy to the world and gain global relevance.

As the country celebrates her diamond jubilee, let's check out of the country's sporting heroes cutting across all fields.

Florence Omagbemi

Omagembi was the first female footballer to lead super falcons to four consecutive African women championships in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004.

The cool-headed midfielder generalissimo also features in four world cups. She was among the squad that participated in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

She became the first woman to win the African women championship as a player and coach after super falcons defeated indomitable lioness 1-0 in the final, which was played at Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, Yaounde.

John Obi Mikel

Mikel is one of the most decorated Nigerian players of all time. He emerged in position two in the FIFA under twenty world cup in the Netherlands, just behind Lionel Messi. He's also one of the only three Nigerians who have lifted the UEFA champions league title.

Mikel has enjoyed many glowing moments with the Nigerian national teams, from the U-17 team to the Super Eagles.

Mikel was part of the team that won the 2013 Africa cup of nations in South Africa. His contributions on and off the pitch also helped Nigeria claim bronze in the Rio Olympics.

Kehinde Paul (Powerlifting)

One of the best powerlifters in the world is Kehinde. His record in sports speaks volume about his talents.

He broke sixty-five kilograms record twice and then stepped up his performance to clinch the gold medal in two hundred and twenty kilograms in the Rio Olympics.

Kehinde was named a member of the order of the niger by the Nigerian government in 2016. according to him, he hopes to set a record that will be unbreakable in the next ten to twenty years.

Emmanuel Okala

Also known as the man-mountain, Emmanuel was the tallest goalkeeper to have represented Nigeria at the big stage. During his active days, he played for rangers international. Reports indicate that the opposing striker dreaded his physique between the sticks.

Okala was the goalkeeper when Nigerians won the gold medal in the football events in 1972 in All African Games hosted by Nigeria. His performance earned him a title as the country's first African footballer of the year.

Ernest Okonkwo

Ernest was one of the first commentators of football in Africa. He was the lone voice behind the microphone. Apart from his great voice, Ernest is remembered for his ability to give nicknames that best suits one's sporting talents also stood out. He nicknamed Emmanuel Okala as an iron gate, Christian Chukwu as The Chairman, Yisa Sofoluwe nicknamed as Dean of Defence, and many others like that.

