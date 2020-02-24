Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua wants to fight fellow Briton Tyson Fury.

Fury’s win via a seventh-round technical knockout against American boxer Doentary Wilder on Saturday, February 22, 2020, has opened up an opportunity for a unification fight between the Briton and Joshua.

Tyson Fury beat Wilder to become the new WBC champion Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Joshua, who is the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belt holder, is expected to take on Kubrat Pulev in June but he is ready to give that up to give the world the fight they want to see.

“I've already spoken to AJ and he wants to go into this fight next,” Hearn who works with Joshua said on talkSPORT.

“We have to make this fight happen. We will never, ever get the chance for two Brits to fight for an undisputed heavyweight world championship.

“I promise you we will do everything we can to make this fight. It has to happen.”

Fury would have to wait for 30 days to see if Wilder would take up a rematch option in the bilateral agreement.