Basketball legend Nneka Ogwumike won't be playing for Nigeria at the Olympics after CAS rejected her appeal

American-born basketball legend Nneka Ogwumike won't be playing for Nigeria women's basketball team in the Tokyo Olympic Games after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected their appeal.
Ogwumike has failed in her attempt to switch nationality from America to Nigeria.
Ogwumike had wanted to play for Nigeria's D'Tigress after she was left out of the US women's basketball team.
Having played for the US women in the past, Ogwumike had to write a petition to FIBA with a clearance letter from US Basketball.
FIBA rejected the petition, and another rejection has come from CAS, who received an appeal.
It was the same for Elizabeth Williams, another American-born player.
"FIBA acknowledges today's decision of the Court Arbitration of Sport (CAS) to reject the request for provisional measures," the basketball organisation posted on its website.
FIBA said that the pair were not on Nigeria's roster submitted for the Tokyo Games.
Despite not being eligible to switch nationality according to FIBA's rules, Ogwumike and the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) had hoped that the organisation's secretary-general might authorise the switch in the interest of the growth of basketball in Nigeria.
Born in America to Nigerian parents, Ogwumike and her Chiney and Erica have been with Nigeria D'Tigress ahead of the Olympics.
Chiney who had played for America in the past was granted permission to switch as a naturalised citizen but with her sister also in that spot, she has appealed to be given full citizenship as only one spot is available for a naturalised players in the squad.
