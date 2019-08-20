Paul Rogers, Head of Strategy at Italian Serie A club side, AS Roma will be speaking at the forthcoming Africa Digital Sports Conference (ADSCon) which will hold on scheduled for September, Tuesday 19 to Wednesday 20.

After joining Roma in January 2015, Rogers has been responsible for Roma’s digital and social media strategies that have seen their Twitter accounts receive great engagement in Nigeria.

Rogers is also who is also responsible for the club’s business and international strategy will in Lagos for the first time in September to speak at ADSCon.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be invited to speak at the Africa Digital Sports Conference,” Rogers said in a statement released by the CampsBay Media, conveners of the conference.

Rogers who is based in Boston, spent 14 years working for Premier League giants Liverpool before he joined Roma.

In the role of Head of Content at Liverpool FC, Paul was responsible for editorial content on TV, website and social media before being promoted to develop and lead Liverpool FC’s international media strategy – helping the club to communicate with over 25 million followers in 18 different languages every day.

He also helped to launch the youth portal Liv4now before joining Liverpool FC in 2001. He has also worked at Condé Nast as a writer and sub-editor for GQ Magazine as well as contributing weekly music columns and articles for the likes of The Independent and Guardian newspapers, New Musical Express, iD magazine, The Face, Sky Magazine, Echoes, Blues & Soul, Hip-Hop Connection, Q, Smash Hits, Just Seventeen and Match.

Other confirmed speakers at ADSCon include Mario Leo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Germany-based RESULT Sports, Managing Director of Nielsen Nigeria, Ged Nooy, General Manager Digital, Airtel Nigeria, Bankole Alao, Head of Digital Services at 9mobile, Bola Afuye, and director at Digital Sports Africa, Emeka Enyadike.

“Our line-up of speakers is getting more exciting as we move closer to the conference,” Lolade Adewuyi, Chief Strategist at CampsBay Media said in the statement.

“I am confident that sports businesses, federations and sponsors will gain useful insights on how to take advantage of available digital opportunities for growth. At CampsBay Media, we are proud to be leading the conversation on monetizing sports in Africa in the digital era.”