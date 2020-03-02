British-Nigerian Anthony Joshua will on Saturday, June 20, 2020 face Bulgarian fighter Kubrat Pulev who is the mandatory challenger for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt.

Joshua was mandated by the IBF to face Pulev after he beat Andy Ruiz Jnr to reclaim his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles.

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his belts with a victory against Ruiz Jnr (Action Images via Reuters) Reuters

In his next fight after reclaiming his titles, Joshua will now face Pulev at the Tottenham Stadium in London.

It will be Joshua’s first fight in London since he defeated Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September 2018.

The 30-year--old shared a photo of himself with his four heavyweight belts with the caption ‘June 20th’.

Joshua’s next opponent Pulev only has one loss in his 29 fights, which was against Wladimir Klitschko in 2013.

“The contract is already officially signed,” Pulev said on his Facebook page.

“I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”

The confirmation of this fight will stop speculations over when Joshua will face Tyson Fury who beat American, Deontay Wilder in February,.

The third meeting between Fury and Wilder is expected to take place.