British boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Joshua will reportedly earn £10m from his heavyweight bout against Kubrat Pulev which will hold on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Joshua will defend his heavyweight titles at Wembley's SSE Arena against Bulgarian fighter Publev.

According to the UK Telegraph, the 31-year-old is reportedly set for a £10m pay-cheque from the fight.

Pulev, who comes as an underdog, will earn just £3m from the fight.

These reported earnings come despite the limited audience of just 1,000 people due to the coronavirus restrictions as part of the new regional tier system.

The fighters could also earn more with pay-per-view numbers expected to soar because of the lack of spectators allowed at the event.

Saturday's fight will be Joshua's first fight of 2020 and his first since he beat Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch to take back his heavyweight belts.

"That's what makes this fight so interesting. This year has just thrown every obstacle at us all," Joshua is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

"I might go in there, I can tell you that I'm a million dollars, I feel good, I've been knocking everyone out in sparring. I'm the one that's coming up now and I'm going to be the undisputed champ and I go in there on Saturday night and I [might] get my head punched in because I've got ring rust. Who knows?

"But I feel good, I'm looking forward to it. I haven't boxed in such a long time, but that's why in lockdown I've done a lot of training, mental training. I've done a lot of sparring, getting my body tough again, getting punched up.

'Sometimes in sparring in my head I'm going to take this round off and let this boy punch me up because I need to get tough. I need to get that thick skin. That's the closest way I can prepare and I hope it comes to fruition on Saturday."

For Pulev, this will be only his second shot at the world title since his pro debut in September 2009.

He was supposed to meet Joshia in 2017 but had to pull out due to an injury with Joshua going on to beat Carlos Takam instead.