Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya fly the NIGERIAN flag in Lawrence Okolie's victory

Okolie a Nigerian-born fighter defeated Michal Cieslak to retain his WBO cruiserweight title at the O2 Arena.

Okolie who is known as the sauce recorded a 117-110, 116-111, 115-112 unanimous victory against a tough opponent.

Speaking to the BBC after the fight, Okolie explained why he could not knock out his opponent.

He said, "It was quite a flat performance. My fitness was good but I allowed it to get messy.

"This was one of those days where it was tough, awkward, and the guy was physically strong, but I need to work on the mentality that it doesn’t need to be perfect.

"I will go back to the gym, go again and make it right the next time."

"I will probably have one at heavyweight and then come back down (to cruiserweight) for a unification."

Okolie now has 18 victories in 18 fights with 14 knockouts. The biggest buzz from the fight was the presence of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Adesanya and former heavyweight champion Joshua.

UFC middleweight champion Adesanya came out with the Nigerian flag while Joshua held the WBO belt as Okolie walked out to the ring.