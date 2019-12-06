He will be aiming to knock Anthony Joshua out when they meet in the ring on Saturday, December 7, 2019, but Andy Ruiz Jr was respectful and cordial when he met his rivals mother at a gala just before the fight.

A pre-fight gala ahead of Ruiz Jr Vs Joshua rematch held on Thursday, December 5 where the boxers had the opportunity to let their heads down.

Spirits were high on the evening as Ruiz was pictured shaking the hands of Joshua’s mum Yeta Odusanya with a huge smile on his face.

Joshua sat next to his mother throughout the gala and was pictured kissing her on the forehead.

Anthony Joshua (Mark Robinson/Daily Mail) DailyMail

The undercard fighters for Saturday night like Dillian Whyte and Tom Little were also in attendance at the pre-fight gala.

While boxers are often very comparative during press runs that lead up to the fights, Ruiz and Joshua have been more cordial and respectful to each other.

But all the cordiality will be shredded when they step in the ring for the heavily anticipated re-match.

Ruiz Jr in June shocked the boxing world with a seventh-round knockout win over Joshua to become the IBF, WBO and WBA champion.