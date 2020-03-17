Since November 2014, GOtv Boxing Night has been the best thing for boxing in a football-mad country like Nigeria.

For years, it has been the only platform for Nigerian boxers to experience real competition and for boxing enthusiasts to see the best Nigeria has to offer on display.

For four years, Multichoice-owned’ GOtv and boxing promotion company Fkykite Production have partnered to hold 20 boxing nights for fans in venues across Lagos and one in Ibadan.

Recently, the organisers announced a new event, GOtv Boxing Night 21 which will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Two World Boxing Federation (WBF) bouts featuring two of Nigeria’s finest boxers will headline the night.

West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion Rilwan ‘Real One’ Oladosu will face Emmanuel Quartey of Ghana for the WBF International title while Rilwan ‘Baby Face’ Babatunde who is the welterweight champion will battle Mkwalekwa Salehe of Ghana from Tanzania for the WBF Africa title.

Explosive fighter Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje will also be in action and will face Moses Dodzi of Ghana in an international challenge duel.

The GOtv Boxing Night 21 will in total have six fights across weight divisions.

Sadiq ‘Happy Boy’ Adeleke and Tunde Olojede will battle it out for the national bantamweight title clash.

There will be two non-title duels in the light heavyweight lightweight categories. Daniel ‘Big Shark’ Emeka will go up against Segun ‘Success’ Olanrewaju, while the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search graduates Alaba ‘Elyblow’ Omotola and Lateef Akintola will also meet.

Ahead of the night, some of the boxers billed to fight are already talking tough.

Reigning WABU lightweight champion, Real One Oladosu says he will rip apart his opponent from Ghana.

“I have defeated many Ghanaians and Quartey will be included in the list of my victims,” the flamboyant boxer told Pulse Sports.

“An international title is at stake here. He is welcome to Nigeria, but he'll end up being sorry.”

Everyone associated with Nigerian boxing is waiting for The GOtv Boxing Night 21 which will be broadcast live SuperSport, in 47 African countries.