'I go soon beat person pikin again' - Kamaru Usman reveals outcome of Leon Edwards rematch

Usman will take on Jamaican-born British professional MMA star Leon Edwards this weekend at UFC 278 in Utah, Salt Lake City.

The fight is a rematch after both Usman and Edwards clashed in the Octagon seven years ago.

At the press conference ahead of the fight, Usman has revealed what will happen to Edwards in the main event of UFC 278.

Usman vs Edwards

Usman at the press conference gave credit to Edwards while making a distinction with other opponents Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

He said, "Leon poses a different than Jorge, Colby. I put the work in, I put the preparation in…Saturday night, you’re all in for a treat, Salt Lake City.”

“If Leon did his homework, you guys are in for a treat. If he didn’t, there’s a healthy reminder on my neck to show him how to get down.”

Usman then took to his official social media account to give his prediction for the fight.

Along with photos from the press conference, Usman said, "I GO SOON BEAT PESON PIKIN AGAIN…"