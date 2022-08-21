Angry Kamaru Usman ready for revenge against Leon Edwards in 3rd fight

'Bounce back and come with vengeance' - Kamaru Usman has revenge on his mind ahead of 3rd fight with Leon Edwards in Wembley

Nigerian-American professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Kamarudeen Usman has vowed to bounce back from defeat.

In the early hours of Sunday, August 21, Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards in the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Champions (UFC) 278.

The 35-year-old Usman started off slow in the first round but comfortably took the second, third, and fourth rounds.

The knockout from Edwards would come with just a minute left with Usman was dethroned as UFC welterweight champion.

Usman defeated Edwards back in 2015 in Orlando, Florida. The British-born fighter now has his revenge at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake, Utah.

Usman took to social media to let fans know about his mindset despite the loss.

A message on his official Twitter account said, "Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance."

UFC boss Dana White has revealed that there would be a rematch between Edwards and Usman for the third time.

Speaking about the fight White said, "Anything is possible in this in the sport.

"You know every time we make a fight and they're like oh this is a lopsided one-sided bugger there are no lopsided one-sided fights in this sport anything is possible."

When asked details of the third fight between Usman and Edwards, White responded, "yeah how do you not do it Wembley I mean."

It is now expected that the UFC schedule the third fight between Usman and Edwards for the 80,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom later this year.

