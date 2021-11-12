Lukas Nmecha hopes to visit Nigeria despite choosing to play for Germany

Finding the back of the net repeatedly has led to Nmecha getting his first call up to the German senior national football team.

Born to a Nigerian father in Germany, Nmecha relocated to England with his family when he was young.

It meant that Nmecha was eligible to play for three countries, England, Germany, and Nigeria.

The 22-year-old has now made a decision regarding his international career and pledged his allegiances with his birth country Germany.

Nigerian football fans were hopeful he would follow the footsteps of German-born Leon Balogun, Maduka Okoye, and Kevin Akpoguma who all now wear the green and white with the Super Eagles.

Excited about his first call-up to the German national team, Nmecha gave the reason for his decision between the three countries.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking to the Bundesliga media channel, he said, “I was born here; I just have more of a connection with the German national team."

He added that Stefan Kuntz who was his coach during his time with the German U21 side influenced his decision.

He said, “Also, at the time, the coach Stefan Kuntz really convinced me and showed me that there is a path for me.”

“I think that has really come to show. You see players like Adeyemi and guys like that, who are managing to get into that first-team squad.”

“And doing well at that level. I’ve played with those guys, and I know where I stand in terms of quality compared to those players.”

Nmecha went on to reveal that he has been to Nigeria where his father comes from when he was young. Nmecha added that he hopes to one day go back to Nigeria as his father has relatives are there.

He said, “Yeah, my dad has got a lot of family out there.

"It’s been a really long time since I’ve been there. I think I was seven years old the last time I went.”

“But it’s definitely a thing on the bucket list when I do get a good amount of time off. That’ll definitely be somewhere I’ll be going soon."

Pulse Nigeria

Nmecha earned his first call up this international break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He made his first appearance for Germany in their 9-0 rout against Liechtenstein on Thursday, November 11th.