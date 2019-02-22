The Los Angeles Lakers revived their play off hopes with a 111-106 win over the Houston Rockets in an NBA encounter played on Friday, February 22.

The Lakers were in danger of missing the 2019 play offs after a loss to the Atlanta Hawks just before the All Star break.

Star player LeBron James stated after the NBA All Star break in Charlotte that he will activate his play off mode early so as to lead the Lakers to the post season.

He showed signs of returning to his best as he dropped 29 points 11 assists to lead the Lakers back to winning ways.

He had help from Brandon Ingram who had 27 points and 13 rebounds as they over the Rockets who had James Harden and Chris Paul drop 30 and 23 points respectively.

NBA results

Tobias Harris put up 23 points and 11 rebounds as the Philedelphia Sixers beat the Miami Heat 106-102.

Reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 125-123 to extend their winning run.

Star player for the warriors Steph Curry put up 36 points with included 10 from three point range to spark the narrow win.

Kevin Durant put up 28 points and his career-high seven blocks as the Warriors recorded a two points win over the young kings who had rookie Marvin Bagley III drop 28 points and 14 rebounds.

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance of the eastern conference with a 98-97 win over the Boston Celtics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 30 points and 13 rebounds as they extended their winning streak.

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-99, while the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Phoenix Suns 111-98.