Premier League: Kanu Nwankwo's message to Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta after Newcastle United win [Photos]

After an embarrassing loss to Liverpool at Anfield last week, the Gunners bounced back in style at home against Newcastle United on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

The first half ended without a goal, but in the second half, Arsenal went ahead through Bukayo Saka in the 56th minute.

In the 66th minute, Gabriel Martinelli doubled the lead for the Gunners as they held on to claim all three points.

After the game, Kanu took to his official Instagram account to post pictures with the Arsenal manager.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Words of Encouragement and positive vibes. Nice to meet you before this game and congratulations on the win @mikelarteta @arsenal

Control the ball and stay hungry for the win. 💪🏾👏🏽 #COYG @arsenal @mikelarteta #arsenalvnewcastle #premierleague @aftvmedia #gunners #london."

The message from Kanu is encouragement for Arteta and his squad in their quest to qualify for European football next season.