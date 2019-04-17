Okocha lead Team Okocha that had a slew of his former teammates, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen, Mutui Adepoju and Uche Okechukwu against Team Puyol led by Barcelona legend Carles Puyol.

Puyol was in town for the Champions League Trophy Tour and played in the game which was one of the activities marking the tour.

Called the Unmissable Match, Okocha was captain of Shine Shine Bobo team while Puyol led the Chairman Team.

Despite the presence of Puyol and a host of former Nigeria internationals, it was Jay Jay Okocha who was the centre of attraction as his every touch, pass and skill were heavily cheered.

The highlight of the game was his freekick just before halftime which flew past the goalkeeper for an equalising goal after his team had gone behind.

5-2 it however finished against his team in Uyo.