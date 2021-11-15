RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports

Jay-Jay Okocha and Sam Allardyce recreate dance move at Bolton during charity match (video)

Tosin Abayomi

It was all smiles as Jay-Jay Okocha and Sam Allardyce reunited for Bolton Wanderers.

On Sunday, November 14th there was a reunion between former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Jay-Jay Okocha and English football manager Sam Allardyce.

Okocha and Allardyce were both in attendance at a special afternoon of football at the University of Bolton Stadium.

A Bolton Wanderers charity match was what brought together Allardyce and Okocha over a decade since they last teamed up.

Okocha joined Bolton in 2002 and spent four years until he left in 2006. During that time, Allardyce was his manager and they were able to secure a top-six position in the Premier League.

In 2004, Okocha and Allardyce inspired Bolton to the EFL Cup final where they lost to Middlesbrough.

In 2005 their first-ever adventure to Europe when they participated in the UEFA Cup now known as the Europa League.

The Bolton legends were back at it with Allardyce in the dugout and Okocha on the pitch like the good old days in the charity match.

The game was to raise funds for research into MND and also care and treatment of Karen Jones mother of Wanderers’ defender Gethin.

The game between the current squad and All-Stars ended 7-4. Okocha and Allardyce grabbed the headlines following their activity at the reunion.

The opening goal of the game was a penalty converted by Okocha. To celebrate, he went close to the touchline to recreate his classic dance moves with Allardyce.

The dance between Okocha and Allardyce happened back in 2003 when they beat Middlesbrough to avoid relegation.

Speaking after the charity match Okocha said: “It’s great to be back, I’ve got some fantastic memories of this place and it’ll always be in my heart.”

With a crowd of 13,187 in attendance, Okocha produced some spectacular moves.

Some of the former stars who participated in the charity game include, Stelios Giannakopoulos, Kevin Davies, Ricardo Gardner, Ivan Campo, Henrik Pederseon, Jussi Jaaskelainen, and Gudni Bergsson.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

