James Harden set a new NBA record overtaking Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's streak as the Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzles on Tuesday, January 15.

Harden entered the NBA history books with 17 consecutive games with 30 points or more surpassing Kobe and now level with Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.

The reigning NBA MVP has been on a scoring streak which has propelled the Rockets into playoff contention.

He recorded 57 points to lead the Rockets to a 112-95 victory over the Grizzles with help from Danuel House and Gerald Green.

NBA results

Kemba Walker recorded 33 points as the Charlotte Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-93.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Boston Celtics 109-102 thanks to 34 points from star player D'Angelo Russell.

Donovan Mitchell put up 28 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Detroit Pistons 100-94.

The Sacramento Kings beat the Portland TrailBlazers 115-107, while Anthony Davis put up 46 points and 16 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-117.