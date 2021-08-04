Gov Okowa congratulates Ese Brume, Oborududu for Olympic wins

Brume, a Commonwealth and three-time African champion, leapt 6.97 metres with her very first jump to claim bronze behind second-placed Brittany Reece of the United States and gold medalist, Malaika Mihambo of Germany.

In a message of felicitation by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor commends Brume for giving hope to Nigerians when it matters most.

Okowa recalls that he called Ese before her event on Monday and urged her to bring home Nigeria’s first medal at the Tokyo games, saying "and she did."

He says Deltans and Nigerians are proud of her achievement.

"On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our illustrious daughter, Ese Brume, for making us proud yet again when she won Nigeria's first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“As a state, we are particularly proud of your great accomplishment and it is our prayer that you will continue to work harder to win more laurels for Nigeria in the near future," Okowa says.

The governor also congratulates Nigerian wrestler, Blessing Oborududu, for winning a Silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.