From Brick-and-mortar Casino to Non GamStop Casinos – What differences should players expect?

Gambling is booming and has been for centuries. Today, the many millions of players can decide where they want to use their budget. You can choose from the land-based casinos and online casinos that can be found in many larger cities and of course the many thousands of online casinos. What should beginners pay attention to when switching from the local casino to the online casino?

One of the many advantages that non GamStop casinos bring is the very attractive bonus offers. In local casinos, there can also be offers for regular players and new customers, but these do not come close to the lucrative offers of the non GamStop casinos.

New offshore casinos for newbies and experienced players hold bonus funds and free spins that can be activated after the first deposit.

Nevertheless, it is important to pay attention to the small print. Especially when huge sums of bonus money of up to 500 or 1,000 euros are offered, there are usually high turnover requirements. These requirements indicate how many times the bonus money given must be wagered again before winnings can be withdrawn. So the lower the wagering requirements, the better the bonus offer.

With the huge selection of non GamStop casinos, one point is particularly important that newcomers coming from the brick-and-mortar casino should pay attention to - the license. A platform that does not have a valid European license should absolutely be avoided. The licenses are mainly issued by the authorities in Malta, Curacao, Cyprus, and UK to name some of the most frequently chosen gambling license issuers. This license guarantees players fair conditions, data protection, freedom from manipulation and much more.

Playing in the non GamStop casinos is therefore very safe and everyone can join without hesitation and try out the variety with the first free games. Due to the licenses, the providers are bound to the most modern security precautions, such as SSL encryption and trustworthy money service providers.

In local game libraries and casinos you will usually find a limited selection of games with up to 200 slots and a few tables for the classic card games. From a purely logistical point of view, the stationary casinos are limited and can therefore only offer a part of the many gaming options.

In the non GamStop casino, the range of games is almost limitless. Many thousands of slots are offered. With or without a jackpot and even with a progressive jackpot is not a problem. The themes are wide and players can choose between high volatility and low volatility games, depending on how much risk they are willing to take.

There is also a large selection of classic casino games such as poker, roulette and blackjack. The tables come with different limits and in the live casino you sit directly at the croupier's table via live stream. The latter is particularly recommended for those who want to get closer to a real casino atmosphere. You can chat with the croupier via live stream and you can also contact your fellow players.

Anyone who is now thinking about how to deposit their money on the gaming platforms should be told that there is also a wide range of options here. The player account can be filled in the traditional way with a credit card or via bank transfer. Other options include e-wallets such as Neteller, Skrill, and in some cases Paypal. In addition, there are prepaid cards and the modern digital cryptocurrency. Enough secure deposit options for everyone to find their preferred one.

Sometimes, there just isn't time to stop by the local game library. In this case, the mobile non GamStop casinos are the optimal solution. Whether on the train, on the way to work or on a long weekend, the online platforms are available wherever there is an internet connection.

The game selection in mobile casinos is almost as big as on the regular platform of an online casino. You can easily access the gaming platform via a browser app or a native app and can start gambling immediately.

As seen, there are many advantages to online casinos. If there is no stationary casino or game room, fans of the rotating reels or the exciting poker game should try the online casinos. In the free game mode, new games and strategies can be tested, which are later implemented in real casinos or in online casinos with real money.

Manufacturers keep coming out with new games that bring even more atmosphere, features and actions to keep gamers happy. With virtual reality technology still in its infancy, it will soon be possible to enter non GamStop casinos as if they were real. Fascinating prospects for all game fans who venture into the digital world.

