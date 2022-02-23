Hollywood or Formula 1? Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his next career after football

Ibrahimovic already has a movie role lined up in a new film (Astérix and Obélix: The Empire of the Middle) which should be released in 2022

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in his 23rd season as a professional footballer but he will consider a career in acting when he retires

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has commented on his future career moves after he retires from playing football professionally.

The 40-year-old striker revealed that he is 'curious' about acting when he hangs up his boots as a footballer.

In an interview with Bild, the former Manchester United forward stated that he wants a career that would give him the adrenaline rush even though nothing comes to football.

Ibrahimovic said: “I'm curious about certain things: being an actor, for example.

Ibrahimovic is expected to feature as the character 'Antivirus' in the movie 'Astérix and Obélix: The Empire of the Middle'
Ibrahimovic is expected to feature as the character 'Antivirus' in the movie 'Astérix and Obélix: The Empire of the Middle' TT News Agency

"I want something that gives me adrenaline, although nothing will be like football.

"For now, though, I'm focused on being a footballer."

Despite Ibrahimovic being currently out due to an Achilles injury, the 40-year-old has maintained that he is not done playing football and would only stop when he wants to.

"It's Ibra who decides when to stop. A lot of people tell me I'm done with football, but I'm encouraged. I am confident in everything I do," the Swedish forward said.

Ibrahimovic could be nearing the end of his career after numerous niggling injuries have reduced his time on the pitch
Ibrahimovic could be nearing the end of his career after numerous niggling injuries have reduced his time on the pitch AFP

In his popular bullish manner, Ibrahimovic warned that he will not stop at being 'normal' when he can be 'stronger.'

"I don't know how far I will go, but I always try to push the limit. Why be normal when you can be stronger? If I come back, I'll demolish the stadium!" Ibrahimovic concluded.

Ibrahimovic has played for top clubs across several countries including Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, LA Galaxy, Juventus, and Manchester United.

