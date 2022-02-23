AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has commented on his future career moves after he retires from playing football professionally.
Hollywood or Formula 1? Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his next career after football
Ibrahimovic already has a movie role lined up in a new film (Astérix and Obélix: The Empire of the Middle) which should be released in 2022
The 40-year-old striker revealed that he is 'curious' about acting when he hangs up his boots as a footballer.
I want something that pumps my adrenaline - Ibrahimovic
In an interview with Bild, the former Manchester United forward stated that he wants a career that would give him the adrenaline rush even though nothing comes to football.
Ibrahimovic said: “I'm curious about certain things: being an actor, for example.
"I want something that gives me adrenaline, although nothing will be like football.
"For now, though, I'm focused on being a footballer."
I stop when I want to stop - Ibrahimovic
Despite Ibrahimovic being currently out due to an Achilles injury, the 40-year-old has maintained that he is not done playing football and would only stop when he wants to.
"It's Ibra who decides when to stop. A lot of people tell me I'm done with football, but I'm encouraged. I am confident in everything I do," the Swedish forward said.
In his popular bullish manner, Ibrahimovic warned that he will not stop at being 'normal' when he can be 'stronger.'
"I don't know how far I will go, but I always try to push the limit. Why be normal when you can be stronger? If I come back, I'll demolish the stadium!" Ibrahimovic concluded.
Ibrahimovic has played for top clubs across several countries including Ajax, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, LA Galaxy, Juventus, and Manchester United.
