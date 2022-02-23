Hollywood or Formula 1? Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his next career after football

The 40-year-old striker revealed that he is 'curious' about acting when he hangs up his boots as a footballer.

I want something that pumps my adrenaline - Ibrahimovic

In an interview with Bild, the former Manchester United forward stated that he wants a career that would give him the adrenaline rush even though nothing comes to football.

Ibrahimovic said: “I'm curious about certain things: being an actor, for example.

"I want something that gives me adrenaline, although nothing will be like football.

"For now, though, I'm focused on being a footballer."

I stop when I want to stop - Ibrahimovic

Despite Ibrahimovic being currently out due to an Achilles injury, the 40-year-old has maintained that he is not done playing football and would only stop when he wants to.

"It's Ibra who decides when to stop. A lot of people tell me I'm done with football, but I'm encouraged. I am confident in everything I do," the Swedish forward said.

In his popular bullish manner, Ibrahimovic warned that he will not stop at being 'normal' when he can be 'stronger.'

"I don't know how far I will go, but I always try to push the limit. Why be normal when you can be stronger? If I come back, I'll demolish the stadium!" Ibrahimovic concluded.