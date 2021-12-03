How I cost Manchester United £5m with one Instagram post - Ibrahimović

The Swedish star jumped the gun when he confirmed he would be signing for Manchester United before the club and his agent could get a chance to put other plans in place for the announcement.

The current AC Milan striker said that his agent was so incensed at his decision to go public. Though Ibrahimovic explained that he got tired and impatient with the long negotiations as he damned all consequences and went ahead with the announcement. The 40-year-old joined Manchester United as a free agent in the summer of 2016.

"The fact is that I went on Instagram and wrote: "My next club will be Manchester United." I was so tired of the negotiations. All hell broke loose. Mino wanted to kill me," Ibrahimovic told Sport Bladet.

"I felt like I was standing in quicksand trying to do something to move forward, without thinking about the consequences. If the deal goes awry now, then so be it, we let it go. I'm the one who did it wrong. I apologise once again."

Ibrahimović stated that Ed Woodward was also not pleased with his actions after he told the striker that he just scuppered a £5m promotional deal with his unscheduled announcement.

"You've ruined a five million pound promotional plan," Woodward said simply in reaction to the striker's actions.

"They had planned a surprise campaign and a presentation with special effects à la Hollywood. And I ruined everything with an update on social media," Ibrahimović explained.