RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

How I cost Manchester United £5m with one Instagram post - Ibrahimović

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Ed Woodward and Mino Raiola were upset after losing a £5m promotional deal on Zlatan Ibrahimović's transfer in 2016

Zlatan Ibrahimovic cost Manchester United £5m when he announced he would be moving to Old Trafford before the club could confirm the deal
Zlatan Ibrahimovic cost Manchester United £5m when he announced he would be moving to Old Trafford before the club could confirm the deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that outgoing Manchester United Executive Vice-chairman Ed Woodward and his agent Mino Raiola were not pleased with him when he announced his move to Old Trafford on Instagram.

Recommended articles

The Swedish star jumped the gun when he confirmed he would be signing for Manchester United before the club and his agent could get a chance to put other plans in place for the announcement.

The current AC Milan striker said that his agent was so incensed at his decision to go public. Though Ibrahimovic explained that he got tired and impatient with the long negotiations as he damned all consequences and went ahead with the announcement. The 40-year-old joined Manchester United as a free agent in the summer of 2016.

Zlatan Ibrahimović won the Carabao Cup and the Europa League at Manchester United during an 18-month spell
Zlatan Ibrahimović won the Carabao Cup and the Europa League at Manchester United during an 18-month spell AFP

"The fact is that I went on Instagram and wrote: "My next club will be Manchester United." I was so tired of the negotiations. All hell broke loose. Mino wanted to kill me," Ibrahimovic told Sport Bladet.

"I felt like I was standing in quicksand trying to do something to move forward, without thinking about the consequences. If the deal goes awry now, then so be it, we let it go. I'm the one who did it wrong. I apologise once again."

Ibrahimović stated that Ed Woodward was also not pleased with his actions after he told the striker that he just scuppered a £5m promotional deal with his unscheduled announcement.

Ed Woodward was instrumental in deal that brought Zlatan Ibrahimović to Manchester United
Ed Woodward was instrumental in deal that brought Zlatan Ibrahimović to Manchester United POOL

"You've ruined a five million pound promotional plan," Woodward said simply in reaction to the striker's actions.

"They had planned a surprise campaign and a presentation with special effects à la Hollywood. And I ruined everything with an update on social media," Ibrahimović explained.

The prolific striker was largely successful at Old Trafford, scoring 28 goals in his first season at the club before his time was cut by injuries. He also won the Europa League and the Carabao Cup while in England's top flight.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Berhalter eyes newcomers as USA prepares for qualifiers

Berhalter eyes newcomers as USA prepares for qualifiers

Gerrard prepares to lock horns with former boss Rodgers

Gerrard prepares to lock horns with former boss Rodgers

How I cost Manchester United £5m with one Instagram post - Ibrahimović

How I cost Manchester United £5m with one Instagram post - Ibrahimović

Klopp says 'intense' Jota is perfect fit for Liverpool

Klopp says 'intense' Jota is perfect fit for Liverpool

Giannis recent NFT deal is just another win for Tech in the world of sports.

Giannis recent NFT deal is just another win for Tech in the world of sports.

Champions League: Massive blow as Bayern to play Barcelona behind closed doors

Champions League: Massive blow as Bayern to play Barcelona behind closed doors

Misfiring Kane will score 'many goals' says Spurs boss Conte

Misfiring Kane will score 'many goals' says Spurs boss Conte

Aston Villa's Kortney Hause smashes N108m Lamborghini through nursery school fence

Aston Villa's Kortney Hause smashes N108m Lamborghini through nursery school fence

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

Trending

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year for the third time and says he feels confident about winning again in 2016

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions