Zaniolo: Mourinho’s advice helped Roma defeat Atalanta

The hosts were pre-game favorites to pick up a win over the visitors from the capital after collecting maximum points from their six previous Serie A games heading into gameweek 18’s encounter at Gewiss Stadium.

Tammy Abraham, who netted a brace, opened the scoring after only a minute of action, allowing the Rome outfit to execute their game plan effectively as they ceded possession to La Dea and punished them in transition.

Zaniolo was a beneficiary of one of such quick breaks, scoring the away side’s second of the day to end a personal drought that lasted 514 days.

“I am very happy, aside from the goal, because we won against a direct rival for fourth place and must continue like this,” Zaniolo told Roma TV at full-time. “We did what the coach asked, to remain solid and go on the counter-attack.”

“We are a strong team, this is what Roma are and not the side you saw against Inter, so we brought home the three points.”

Zaniolo’s progress has been slowed down in recent years owing to two serious knee injuries, meaning Saturday’s goal was his first in Serie A since July 2020. It was his second strike this term having found the back of the net in Roma’s Europa Conference League clash with Zorya in November.

After successive losses, Mourinho’s troops have now picked up two wins on the spin, although they remain adrift in the race to end in the Champions League positions.