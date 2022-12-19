Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

The left-back was born in Jega, Kebbi State of Nigeria, and is one of the most reliable fullbacks in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Zaidu Sanusi Profile

Full name: Zaidu Sanusi

Birth date: June 13, 1997

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Jega, Nigeria

Age: 25 years old (as of December 2022)

Current club: Porto

Height: 1.82 m (6 ft 0 in)

Marital status: Single

Position: Left-back

Salary: £9,000 weekly

Net worth: £2-7 million

Instagram: @zaidu_m3

How old is Zaidu Sanusi ?

Zaidu Sanusi is 25 years old as of December 2022.

Zaidu Sanusi Career

Zaidu Sanusi has exclusively played in the Portuguese league over the course of his career so far.

Sanusi began his club career at Portuguese Primera Liga club Gil Vincente, after leaving Jega united academy in 2016, He was loaned to SC Mirandela, a third division team, in January 2017.

Sanusi joined Mirandela on a free transfer, before moving to Santa Clara in the summer of 2019.

AFP

He made his debut in the portuguese top-flight September 2019 coming in as a late substitute in a 2-0 victory over Moreirense FC at home. He got his first goal in the league on June 23 2020, in a 4–3 away victory over Benfica.

Sanusi left Santa Clara for Porto on August 30 2020, on a five-year contract, for about £3.5 million.

He has won four career trophies, the first one coming Supertaca Candido de Oliveira fixture against Benfica in 2020. He has since won that trophy twice, the second coming in 2022.

His other trophies are the Primera Liga of the 2021/2022 season, and Taca de Portugal of the same season.

Zaidu Sanusi Market Value

Zaidu Sanusi signed for Porto for around £3.5 million in 2020, his market value has almost tripled since then, and is now at around £9 million

Zaidu Sanusi Salary and Contract

Sanusi joined Porto in 2020 on a five-year contact, and is on £9,000 weekly, which amounts to an annual salary of £468,000.

What is Zaidu Sanusi Net Worth?

Zaidu Sanusi’s networth is projected to be around £2-7 million.

Zaidu Sanusi Playing Style

Zaidu is defensively astute fullback, whose height makes him reliable aerially, and speed affords incredible recovery pace.

AFP

He is Marauding fullback in every sense of the word, always looking to advance play with his pace and on touch dribbling.

Zaidu Sanusi was the fastest player in the 2020/21 champions league season. He was recorded at a speed of 34.49 km/h vs Marseille.

His adventurous nature puts him in good positions to score goals, and he has bagged a few in his career.

AFP

Zaidu Sanusi Wife/Girlfriend

As at December 2022, Zaidu Sanusi is not married, nor is he publicly involved in any relationship.

Zaidu Sanusi House & Cars

Zaidu does not post a lot of his personal life on twitter, and there are no verifiable details about his car(s) or house(s).

Zaidu Sanusi Super Eagles career

Zaidu was given his Super Eagles debut by Gernot Rohr on Oct 9, 2020 in a 1-0 friendly defeat against Algeria.

He has since won 12 Caps, serving up two assists along the way.

AFP

Three of Sanusi’s 12 Caps came in Afcon 2022, where he started in the first two victories against Egypt and Sudan.

He was rested in the third group game, and played from the start in the round of 16 defeat to Tunisia.

Zaidu Sanusi Latest Transfer News

Zaidu was strongly linked with Premier League club Brighton, to replace Marc Cucurella, but the club opted for Estupinian.

The Nigerian stays put at Porto for now.

Zaidu Sanusi Social Media

Zaidu posts mainly about training, in-game photos, trophy celebration, and his lifestyle.