ADVERTISEMENT

Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Career, Market Value, Playing Style, Social Media, Latest News.

Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News
Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Zaidu Sanusi is a 25-year-old Nigerian professional footballer who plays for the Portuguese side FC Porto.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The left-back was born in Jega, Kebbi State of Nigeria, and is one of the most reliable fullbacks in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Full name: Zaidu Sanusi

Birth date: June 13, 1997

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Jega, Nigeria

Age: 25 years old (as of December 2022)

Current club: Porto

Height: 1.82 m (6 ft 0 in)

Marital status: Single

Position: Left-back

Salary: £9,000 weekly

Net worth: £2-7 million

Instagram: @zaidu_m3

Zaidu Sanusi is 25 years old as of December 2022.

Zaidu Sanusi has exclusively played in the Portuguese league over the course of his career so far.

Sanusi began his club career at Portuguese Primera Liga club Gil Vincente, after leaving Jega united academy in 2016, He was loaned to SC Mirandela, a third division team, in January 2017.

Sanusi joined Mirandela on a free transfer, before moving to Santa Clara in the summer of 2019.

Zaidu Sanusi posing with man of the match award won while playing for Santa Clara
Zaidu Sanusi posing with man of the match award won while playing for Santa Clara AFP

He made his debut in the portuguese top-flight September 2019 coming in as a late substitute in a 2-0 victory over Moreirense FC at home. He got his first goal in the league on June 23 2020, in a 4–3 away victory over Benfica.

Sanusi left Santa Clara for Porto on August 30 2020, on a five-year contract, for about £3.5 million.

He has won four career trophies, the first one coming Supertaca Candido de Oliveira fixture against Benfica in 2020. He has since won that trophy twice, the second coming in 2022.

His other trophies are the Primera Liga of the 2021/2022 season, and Taca de Portugal of the same season.

Zaidu Sanusi signed for Porto for around £3.5 million in 2020, his market value has almost tripled since then, and is now at around £9 million

Sanusi joined Porto in 2020 on a five-year contact, and is on £9,000 weekly, which amounts to an annual salary of £468,000.

Zaidu Sanusi&rsquo;s networth is projected to be around £2-7 million.

Zaidu is defensively astute fullback, whose height makes him reliable aerially, and speed affords incredible recovery pace.

Club s Brandon Mechele and Porto s Zaidu Sanusi fight for the ball during the match between Belgian soccer team Club Brugge KV and Portuguese FC Porto , Wednesday 26 October 2022 in Brugge, Belgium.
Club s Brandon Mechele and Porto s Zaidu Sanusi fight for the ball during the match between Belgian soccer team Club Brugge KV and Portuguese FC Porto , Wednesday 26 October 2022 in Brugge, Belgium. AFP

He is Marauding fullback in every sense of the word, always looking to advance play with his pace and on touch dribbling.

Zaidu Sanusi was the fastest player in the 2020/21 champions league season. He was recorded at a speed of 34.49 km/h vs Marseille.

His adventurous nature puts him in good positions to score goals, and he has bagged a few in his career.

Club s Denis Odoi and Porto s Zaidu Sanusi fight for the ball during the match between Belgian soccer team Club Brugge KV and Portuguese FC Porto , Wednesday 26 October 2022 in Brugge, Belgium
Club s Denis Odoi and Porto s Zaidu Sanusi fight for the ball during the match between Belgian soccer team Club Brugge KV and Portuguese FC Porto , Wednesday 26 October 2022 in Brugge, Belgium AFP

As at December 2022, Zaidu Sanusi is not married, nor is he publicly involved in any relationship.

Zaidu does not post a lot of his personal life on twitter, and there are no verifiable details about his car(s) or house(s).

Zaidu was given his Super Eagles debut by Gernot Rohr on Oct 9, 2020 in a 1-0 friendly defeat against Algeria.

He has since won 12 Caps, serving up two assists along the way.

ABUJA, NIGERIA - JANUARY 3: Sanusi Zaidu (Lt) and Sadiq Umar of Nigeria during the Super Eagles training in preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations on December 1, 2022
ABUJA, NIGERIA - JANUARY 3: Sanusi Zaidu (Lt) and Sadiq Umar of Nigeria during the Super Eagles training in preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations on December 1, 2022 AFP

Three of Sanusi&rsquo;s 12 Caps came in Afcon 2022, where he started in the first two victories against Egypt and Sudan.

He was rested in the third group game, and played from the start in the round of 16 defeat to Tunisia.

Zaidu was strongly linked with Premier League club Brighton, to replace Marc Cucurella, but the club opted for Estupinian.

The Nigerian stays put at Porto for now.

Zaidu posts mainly about training, in-game photos, trophy celebration, and his lifestyle.

Zaidu Sanusi Instagram is @zaidu_m3.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sebastian Haller is hopeful that he can return to football soon (Pro Shots)

    REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment

  • Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

    Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

  • Achraf Hakimi was upset at refereeing decisions during the third place playoff against Croatia (NurPhoto)

    QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

Recommended articles

REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment

REPORT: Sebastien Haller set to return to training with Borussia Dortmund after cancer treatment

Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Zaidu Sanusi Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Tobi Amusan ranked fifth best female athlete in 2022

Tobi Amusan ranked fifth best female athlete in 2022

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh snubs Messi and Ronaldo, picks World Cup star as GOAT

Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Sunday Oliseh snubs Messi and Ronaldo, picks World Cup star as GOAT

EFL: Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

EFL: Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL games

Wizkid set to thrill 17,000 fans at Dubia World Tennis League

Wizkid set to thrill 17,000 fans at Dubia World Tennis League

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Closing ceremony (All you need to know)

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final