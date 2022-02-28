Zaidu Sanusi's Porto frustrated at home by lucky Gil Vicente

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Super Eagles defender was on the pitch for 73 minutes for the Portuguese giants

A disappointed Evanilson
A disappointed Evanilson

Gil Vicente had their goalkeeper to thank after they shared the spoils with giants FC Porto on Sunday.

Nigeria's Zaidu Sanusi was part of the Porto team that was frustrated at home by the in-form Vicente whose goalkeeper, Andrew, made an incredible seven (7) to help his team to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio do Dragao.

Sanusi was on from the start, making eight (8) recoveries and completing 89% of his passes before he was substituted with 17 minutes left to play.

Both teams went into the game in good form, the hosts Porto had won three of their last five matches with two draws, while the visitors had four wins and a draw in the same period.

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto and their visitors showed support to Ukraine before kickoff.
Zaidu Sanusi's Porto and their visitors showed support to Ukraine before kickoff. Pulse Nigeria

So, it was no surprise to see the opening half end with nothing to separate the two at the break despite the home side dominating proceedings.

However, Porto remained the dominant side in the second half but it was the visitors who took a shock lead when a freak goal from Fran put them 0-1 ahead just after the hour mark.

But the lead only lasted four minutes before Porto equalised through Evanilson.

Porto pressed on for the winner, hitting the woodwork twice, but the goal remained elusive as the spoils were shared in the end.

Zaidu Sanusi played his 15th game of the season for Porto.
Zaidu Sanusi played his 15th game of the season for Porto. (IMAGO / Just Pictures) Pulse Nigeria

Porto stay top of the league on 64 points despite the disappointment, with Vicente 23 points behind in fifth.

Goal scorer, Evanilson, had this to say after the game;

"We created a lot but we were not effective. We will continue to work to get the three points in the next game."

Porto created 20 chances and attempted 30 shots against Gil Vicente.

They face their fiercest rivals Sporting next on Wednesday, while Vicente host Estoril on Friday.

