Muslims, others react as Yakubu's former club Blackburn Rovers, host Eid prayers

Jidechi Chidiezie
Blackburn Rovers was home to former Nigerian striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni, a Muslim, between 2011 and 2012.

Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park
Blackburn Rovers on Monday became the first football club in the United Kingdom to host Eid prayers as over 2,000 people celebrated on the pitch.

The Ewood Park: home to former Nigerian striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni between 2011 and 2012, saw hundreds of people congregate to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Blackburn: who Aiyegbeni scored 17 goals for in 30 Premier League appearances, tweeted aerial footage that showed a sermon being delivered with half of the pitch covered in prayer mats.

Eid al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of the Ramadan fasting month, and Eid al-Adha, another Islamic celebration that occurs later in the year, both include the Eid prayer.

On Eid al-Fitr, the prayer comes after a mandatory act of charity offered to the poor by every financially able Muslim and is followed by a meal of sweet dishes.

It is usually offered as part of a gathering in a big open location, such as a field or mosque. However, in recent years especially, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, festivities have been cancelled or toned back.

On Monday, a message from the club read: “Eid Mubarak from everyone at Blackburn Rovers. This morning #Rovers became the first football club in the country to host Eid prayers on the pitch.”

Muslims at Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park
Yasir Sufi, integration manager at the club, said according to BBC: "We live and breathe, one town, one club, one community. An event like this shows this better than anything else."

"It shows that we are all one, no matter who you are or what your identity is, the football club is somewhere where you belong."

Rovers CEO Steve Waggott said on the club's website: “I think this is a hugely significant moment for football. Not just for Blackburn Rovers, but for football in general.

Muslims troop in for prayers at Blackburn
“We’ve all suffered over the past two years through Covid and social restrictions, so to see all the families – some or most who would never think about coming to Ewood Park – walking in here today was just wonderful to see and now that they’ve seen it and they’ve had a lovely time, hopefully, they want to come back."

"Eid for Muslims is something very special, gathering all the relatives together. This time, for us especially, we miss our relatives so much," Sudan-born Ahmed Khalifa, a Manchester City fan, who moved to Blackburn from the UAE about four months ago, said according to The Guardian.

Half the pitch at Ewood Park covered with prayer mats
"So it was a very big deal for us to have this group of people. So happy to see all these people there."

Also, dozens of social media users congratulated Blackburn for hosting the event, while others thought such an act should be extended beyond the Muslim community.

Jidechi Chidiezie

    Muslims, others react as Yakubu's former club Blackburn Rovers, host Eid prayers

