Yakubu Aiyegbeni celebrates 40th birthday with daughters

Super Eagles legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni celebrates 40th birthday with his daughters.

Super Eagles of Nigeria legend Yakubu Aiyegbeni celebrates his 40th birthday on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

The Yak as Aiyegbeni is known, celebrated the special occasion with his family and friends.

Now retired, Aiyegbeni was not celebrated on social media by the Sper Eagles or Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) accounts.

Aiyebeni third on the Super Eagles' all-time scoring list with 21 goals in 57 appearances celebrated his 40th birthday with his daughters.

He took to his official Instagram account to post a photo with his children Kayla and Kathy Aiyegbeni by his wife Yvonne Lameen Ikhana.

Along with the photo was a message that said, 'Birthday dinner."

Aiyegbeni helped the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a bronze medal at the 2002, 2004, and 2010 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He is remembered by football-loving Nigerians for his miss in the Super Eagles' final group game against South Korea at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Aiyegbeni has issued a response to constant criticism about the miss saying he will not apologize.

He said, “I cannot apologize because it was not a deliberate miss. I seriously wanted to score.

“But it wasn’t to be. So many strikers have missed chances too, and nobody will apologize so I won’t.”

The Yak Nigeria's all-time top scorer in the Premier League is one of the finest exports from the country.

