Nigerian-born Arsenal youngster Xavier Amaechi is reportedly now wanted by German giants Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old player of Nigerian who led Arsenal to the Youth FA Cup final last season.

Despite been tied down to a contract till 2022 Amaechi has not been given opportunities in the Arsenal first team .

According to several reports Bundesliga scouts were present in Arsenal Under-23 game against Swansea.

The players that were being monitored were Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Julio Pleguezuelo and another player of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka.

The reports state that Amachi may consider his future at the Emirates Stadium if he does not get a promotion to the first team.

Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe is on loan at RB Leipzig while another promising Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson is also on loan against Hoffenheim and Ameachi may be the next to move to Germany.

Amaechi had a metatarsal injury which has limited his development but is still regarded as one of the best prospects coming through the Arsenal Hale Academy.

In recent time several English born players have moved to the Bundesliga such as Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund, Everton’s Ademola Lookman loaned to Leipzig and also Reece Oxford.

The interest from Bayern Munich in Amaechi comes as Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi failed to join the Bavarians during the winter transfer window and is rumoured to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Ameachi who plays for the England U-20 side is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria