Xavi’s first words ahead of Barcelona unveiling

The Barcelona legend was announced as the Blaugrana’s new coach on Saturday after the La Liga side paid the clause to release him from his contract with Qatari club Al Sadd. Xavi will immediately take charge of the first team after he is presented to the fans at a public event on Monday.

Shortly after arriving in the city of Barcelona, the club’s official Twitter page posted a video message by the coach, announcing his arrival at the club and stating his eagerness to meet the fans.

Xavi said: “Hello Culers. I’ve arrived to Barcelona, I’m back home! I’m very happy and excited to see you all soon! Sending you all a big hug! Visca Barca!”

In a longer interview with the club’s official media, the 41-year-old coach revealed that he is really excited to return to the club as it has always been his dream.

“Well, very good feelings. Really excited to be here. I’ve come back at home so really excited to start, to know the players, to talk with them,” Xavi said.

The World Cup and multiple Champions League-winning midfielder revealed that it was his dream to return to the Catalan club and he is raring to go. Xavi stressed that he and his technical staff are ready to start engaging the players immediately, getting to know them personally and on the training pitch.

Xavi told the club’s media: “This was my dream and now the dream has come true so it’s very important for me. Of course, it’s a challenge but then we are ready, all the technical staff, to start immediately, to train, to talk to the players so, I’m really happy to be here in Barcelona.”

The former Barcelona star called on the club’s fans to support his coaching team, stating that he needs the fans always. He also relished the prospect of coaching the team of which he is also a supporter.

“We need the fans, of course, we need the supporters, we will try to do our best to make them happy and this is the expectation. We will work really hard, we will do everything to make them happy and this is the point. I’m really proud to also be a supporter of Barcelona and now I’m in charge as a coach so really excited and I’m with them. This the message for them,” Xavi concluded.

In the aftermath of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo, Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay stated that he is looking forward to Xavi starting at the club. The Dutch international believes that the legend’s arrival at the club could lift the players’ spirits.

“He has a lot of experience of course in top football and I think he will bring that to the team,” the 27-year-old said in his post-match comments.

“I don’t know him personally, I know him as a football player of course, but I’m excited to work with him and I think he can lift our spirits. We have to lift our spirits together and to speak about things and have conversations to try to have better results.”