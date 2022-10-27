UCL

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona fell to a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Mouting and Benjamin Pavard scoring the three goals.

Xavi Hernandez's FC Barcelona were unable to prevent a Bayern Munich win at Camp Nou
Xavi Hernandez's FC Barcelona were unable to prevent a Bayern Munich win at Camp Nou

Following their exit from the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona's manager Xavi Hernandez has said that the Spanish giants can grow from these setbacks.

Read Also

Barcelona fell to a 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Mouting and Benjamin Pavard scoring the three goals for the Bavarians.

After Inter Milan won Viktoria Plzen, Barca knew ahead of their game with Bayern that defeat on Wednesday will see them knocked out of the Champions League, but they were still unable to lift themselves to the occasion.

Despite the defeat, many of the home supporters stayed until long after full time, demanding the players and the coach come back out onto the pitch to chant with them.

"Thanks to the supporters for their unconditional support," Xavi said to Movistar after the 3-0 defeat. "They have shown it since I arrived and the atmosphere was extraordinary again tonight.

"Bayern were better, we can't have any complaints. It is the reality for us now. We have to disconnect from the Champions League and focus on the other competitions. It is a blow, but I have already said that maybe we need these setbacks to grow.

"We were not at Bayern's level today. They were better. In Munich we were ourselves, but today they were better, intense. The elimination before the game affected us psychologically. Now we train again tomorrow and think about La Liga.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou
Sadio Mane opened the scoring in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou Pulse Nigeria

"A little bit has everything has happened to us in the competition, all possible situations. The main thing has been our own mistakes, we have not been at the level we are capable of and made errors."

Despite having a game to play, Barcelona will drop to the Europa League where they could be joined by the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

"There were a lot of expectations but we got a tough group," Xavi added about Barcelona's Group C. "All sorts of things have happened to us in the group stage. It's been cruel on us, but we did not compete well today.

Xavi Hernandez (centre)
Xavi Hernandez (centre) AFP

"I have said that we have to be united and tackle the situation head-on. We have been knocked out of the Champions League but the season does not end in October. There are other competitions."

It will be the second season in a row the Blaugraunas will feature in the competition since the modern European club competition era and since the departure of Lionel Messi.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Xavi Hernandez's FC Barcelona were unable to prevent a Bayern Munich win at Camp Nou

    Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

  • Olise is a target for AC Milan (xSebastianxFrejx)

    Serie A champions AC Milan want highly-rated Eagles midfielder

  • Reactions as African brothers help Bayern Munich embarrass Barcelona again

    'Stay safe in Europa' - Reactions as African brothers help Bayern Munich embarrass Barcelona again

Recommended articles

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

Xavi reacts to Barcelona's Champions League exit, drop to Europa League

Serie A champions AC Milan want highly-rated Eagles midfielder

Serie A champions AC Milan want highly-rated Eagles midfielder

'Stay safe in Europa' - Reactions as African brothers help Bayern Munich embarrass Barcelona again

'Stay safe in Europa' - Reactions as African brothers help Bayern Munich embarrass Barcelona again

'We need signings' - Reactions as Calvin Bassey's Ajax slip to Europa courtesy of Liverpool thrashing

'We need signings' - Reactions as Calvin Bassey's Ajax slip to Europa courtesy of Liverpool thrashing

Zaidu Sanusi wins the Super Eagles derby as Porto thrash Club Brugge

Zaidu Sanusi wins the Super Eagles derby as Porto thrash Club Brugge

Inter activates Europa Lever for Barcelona with Plzen win

Inter activates Europa Lever for Barcelona with Plzen win

UCL Matchday Live Update

UCL Matchday Live Update

Aguero's 2012 title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold for over N10million

Aguero's 2012 title-winning Manchester City shirt to be sold for over N10million

VIDEO: Rema teams up with PSG stars Neymar, Hakimi

VIDEO: Rema teams up with PSG stars Neymar, Hakimi

Trending

Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

VIDEO: Leon Balogun singing to Wizkid's Essence will melt your heart

Victor Osimhen's stunning strike was the difference as Napoli stunned Mourinho;s Roma

What Mourinho said about Osimhen's goal for Napoli against Roma