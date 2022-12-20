World Cup winner Lionel Messi faces toughest career obstacle with egg challenge

Messi made an Instagram post from his official account after the World Cup final that showed him lifting the coveted trophy, and the image immediately went viral, earning an astounding 51 million likes at the time of writing this.

Messi vs the egg

While the number of likes his image gathered surpassed most of the Instagram records set for the number of likes on a single post, there appears to be one that Messi’s post is yet to beat.

Incredibly, it is not an image posted by a rival athlete or any celebrity of note, but rather an image of an egg, from an unknown Instagram handle simply named "@world_record_egg."

The faceless Instagram handle has only one post from 2019, which has now received 56 million likes, surpassing Messi's and all other Instagram posts in terms of likes, making it the most liked post on the platform.

“Let’s set a world record together”

The image which is captioned “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.” has gone well beyond its originally intended target and has helped the world_record_egg page gather 4.7 million followers and an Instagram verification.