WORLD CUP SQUADS: Morocco staking Africa's 'underdog' claim by defeating teams almost four times their value

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 on December 10, 2022 after Youssef En-Nesyri’s 42nd minute strike proved to be the difference between both sides.

However, Walid Regragui side who have already outdone themselves so far in the tournament are nowhere near the most valuable squads in Qatar. Morocco have a combined player value of £207.35m.

A recent study, has now revealed the list of teams whose transfer values have increased incredibly over the past decade.

The study conducted by Bonusetu has revealed much about the changing finances within the game, and Morocco who defied the odds to become the semi-finalists actually has one of the lowest valuations.

While the England squad boasted the largest increase in squad value over the past eight years, throughout the tournament squad prices are up massively compared to those of 2014.

The average increase for the 18 teams that have competed in all of the last three tournaments is just over £266 million.

Costa Rica have become the only side possessing a total transfer value less than that they held at the last World Cup with their modest £16 million price tag having fallen from their 2018 total worth of £36 million.

The football power-continents of Europe and South America maintain a stronghold on the game in terms of player value with the top 14 valued teams all residing within their borders.

The United States constitutes the most valuable squad outside of this with a total value of £238.5m, Senegal were the highest valued African side at a similar price, and Japan were the most expensive side from Asia.

Meanwhile, the hosts Qatar claimed the lowest price tag in the tournament at an accumulated worth of just £12.8m.

A spokesperson for bonusetu.com commented on these findings: “These price tags are an interesting tool to analyse the game alongside. The sheer numbers are fascinating but it’s also great to see that money isn’t the be all and end all, namely with Morocco's tremendous success against some of the world’s priciest teams”.

Top 10 most valuable countries at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

#1 England

AFP

The Three Lions’ 26-man squad has a total estimated transfer value of over £1.08 billion, an increase of just below £800 million from their value at the 2014 World Cup.

That equates to 277% of their transfer value at the tournament eight years ago in Brazil.

These figures are not only an indicator of the drastically increasing stakes in the world’s richest sport, but of the talent pool that England Manager Gareth Southgate was able to pick from.

Transfermarkt.com’s 25 most valuable players across the tournament features as many as six English stars including Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham.

The Lions featured more than any other team on this list with English players worth nearly £500 million between them. Despite their large price tag, they lost 2-1 to France in the World Cup quarter-finals this past weekend.

#2 Brazil

AFP

The Selecao were the second most expensive squad in the World Cup with a total value of £980.4m, up £578m from their 2014 total worth - the second highest rise of any squad.

The South American football giants boasted five players in the most expensive 25 category including Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior who holds the tournament's second highest price tag at around £105m.

The famous footballing nation were the betting favourites to win the tournament but despite this, were beaten on penalties by Croatia, a side worth a staggering £650m less than them.

#3 France

AFP

Les Blues are the third most valuable side on the list, and have become the priciest team remaining in the World Cup.

Their value has increased by over £530m since 2014 giving them the price tag of £885m in the 2022 tournament.

#4 Portugal

Pulse Nigeria

The fourth-valued team overall Portugal became the victims of a giant killing in the quarter-finals after suffering defeat to Morocco.

The Portuguese price tag of £805m is almost four times that of the Moroccans who are valued at just £207.35m and become far the lowest valued side to advance to the semi-finals.

#5 Netherlands

Pulse Nigeria

Ons Oranje come in fifth on the list of inflating squad values with a worth of £505m compared to their 2014 price of £178.5m, they are the only side in the top ten not to have qualified for the intervening World Cup of 2018.

With the previous two World Cup tournaments having been won by sides with the second highest (Germany – 2014) and the highest (France – 2018) total transfer values, the reigning champions became the betting favourites after they defeated England in the quarters.

#6 Germany

AFP

The 2014 champions saw their 2014 squad value rise from £483.3 million to £761 million but failed to qualify for the Group stage this year.

#7 Spain

AFP

The 2010 champions saw their 2014 squad value rise from £534.9 million to £754.2 million. However, the La Furia Roja were eliminated on penalties by Morocco.

#8 Argentina

AFP

2014 finalists and this year’s semi-finalists Albiceleste saw their 2014 squad value rise from £336 million to £554 million.

#9 Uruguay

AFP

Uruguay suffered a disappointing exit from this year’s tournament despite their win against Ghana.

They saw their 2014 squad value rise from £187.2 million to £199.6 million.

#10 U.S.A

AFP