Spain stars have returned home after their shock exit to Russia on penalties in the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 stage.

Spain were among the pre tournament favourites to lift the trophy in Russia or at least a semi-final spot but were knocked out by the host Nation who held them to a 1-1 draw for 120 minutes.

The players, management staff, and officials arrived back in Madrid on Monday, July 2 unceremoniously.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup winners lost head coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament after he accepted the Real Madrid job.

Fernando Hierro led the Spanish stars who were consoled by their relatives as they arrived at the airport with speculation trailing the continuation of certain key players.

Hierro is also expected to vacate his role after a disastrous outing at the World Cup with former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique heading a poll by Marca to replace him.

Team captain Sergio Ramos wrote a letter to the supporters which said, “If you want to think about failure, you are free to do so. We prefer to think that it is a new opportunity to cry, to learn, to get up, to grow and to continue struggling. We will do it, that's for sure.”

While Real Madrid midfielder Isco took to his official Instagram account to say, “Today is the saddest day of my career... but this is football and this does not stop ... life does not stop ... it's time to get up as we have always done.”

Spain hope to put their World Cup disappointment behind before they begin their Euro 2020 campaign starting with a friendly encounter against Wales on Thursday, October 11.