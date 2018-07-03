Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018:Reactions as Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0

Here are the reactions as Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 of clash played on Tuesday, July 3.

Sweden qualified for the next round ahead of Mexico and Germany in first place while Switzerland finished in second place to Brazil.

The game started at a slow tempo both sides unable to convert the few chances with the scores 0-0 at halftime.

play Emil Forsberg was the match winner against Switzerland (CNN Sport)

The game eventually ended in favour of Sweden as they beat Switzerland through a a goal by Emil Forsberg in the 66th minute.

Sweden vs Switzerland stats

Emil Forsberg scores with 14th shot against Switzerland

Sweden striker Emil Forsberg scored the only goal against Switzerland as his team progressed to the quarterfinal of the World Cup.

Emil Forsberg stats

Twitter users hailed the RB Leipzig  forward for his resilience throughout the tournament as he was eventually rewarded for his efforts with a goal.

Here are the reactions to his goal and performance, "Emil Forsberg, pleasingly, runs with his tongue out, like a happy Labrador."

"Emil Forsberg is absolute class."

 

Twitter brands Sweden vs Switzerland 'boring'

Twitter users branded the round of 16 encounter between Sweden and Switzerland 'boring'.

After a goalless first half where most of the football played was scrappy, Twitter users expressed their views on the game which they lacked interest on as the quality of football was not up to what was expected or required.

play Sweden are through to the next round (CNN Sport)

 

"It's a goal that sums up this game, Emil Forsberg hit a terrible effort that's going straight at Sommer, until Manuel Akanji thrusts out a leg and it flies into the top corner.

"Feel for Akanji, he's the one player that's actually not been painful to watch this game"

"Anybody who knows the difference between Sweden and Switzerland is a liar"

"Just suddenly reminded that, at Euro 2016, an ITV commentator observed about Switzerland that "When you’re brought up in a neutral country, maybe you do lack a bit of aggression…"

"When Drake said “this Sweden Switzerland game is shite I can’t wait for England Colombia” I felt that x"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic trending as Sweden reach World Cup quarterfinal

 

 

Victory over Switzerland means that Sweden will face the winners of the game between England and Columbia in the quarter-final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

