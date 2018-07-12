news

England fans were left heartbroken following a 2-1 loss to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal encounter played on Wednesday, July 11.

The Three Lions were tipped to recreate the heroics of the 1966 generation but failed to progress to the final just as they did in 1990.

England fans who created the hashtag '#It’s coming home' on Twitter were all left disappointed by the resulted of the encounter.

In a report by the Daily Mail, England supporters were not happy with the result of the game as some fans couldn’t hide their frustrations and were reduced to tears.

Over 30,000 England supporters were cheering the Three Lions to victory following Kieran Trippier's opener from a free kick.

The mood at the park was at its peak with supporters waving the England flag, beers and chips flinging around in a video clip shown on Twitter.

The mood, however, resembled that of a mass mourning period as the Croatians clawed themselves back into the encounter and eventually snatched a win.

An equaliser from Ivan Perisic and extra time winner from Mario Mandzukic gave the Croatians victory as they progressed to their first ever World Cup final.

