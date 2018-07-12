Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

World Cup 2018:England fans heartbroken after loss to Croatia

World Cup 2018 England fans heartbroken after loss to Croatia

England supporters were devastated by their semifinal lost to Croatia at the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England fans were left heartbroken following a 2-1 loss to Croatia in their  2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal encounter played on Wednesday, July 11. play England fans were heartbroken after defeat to Croatia (Terry Harris REX Shutterstock)

England fans were left heartbroken following a 2-1 loss to Croatia in their  2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal encounter played on Wednesday, July 11.

The Three Lions were tipped to recreate the heroics of the 1966 generation but failed to progress to the final just as they did in 1990.

play The England supporters were hopeful of a place in the final (AP)

 

England fans who created the hashtag '#It’s coming home' on Twitter were all left disappointed by the resulted of the encounter.

In a report by the Daily Mail, England supporters were not happy with the result of the game as some fans couldn’t hide their frustrations and were reduced to tears.

Croatia vs England stats

Over 30,000 England supporters were cheering the Three Lions to victory following Kieran Trippier's opener from a free kick.

play Both young and old England fans could not hide their frustrations (AFP)

 

The mood at the park was at its peak with supporters waving the England flag, beers and chips flinging around in a video clip shown on Twitter.

 

The mood, however, resembled that of a mass mourning period as the Croatians clawed themselves back into the encounter and eventually snatched a win.

England fans were left heartbroken following a 2-1 loss to Croatia in their  2018 FIFA World Cup semifinal encounter played on Wednesday, July 11. play English fans consoled themselves after the win (Getty Images)

 

An equaliser from Ivan Perisic and extra time winner from Mario Mandzukic gave the Croatians victory as they progressed to their first ever World Cup final.

England stats

The England fans were heartbroken by the final outcome as they hoped for another historic night from their team, they left with disappointment their went back home thinking about what could have been as some Twitter users trolled some of the players for their performance.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Croatia reach first World Cup final as England pain goes on
Football Kane 'gutted' as England's World Cup dream dies
Football Forlorn but proud, fans applaud England despite defeat
Football Croatia will be ready for France in World Cup final, says coach Dalic
Football Croatia on fire after World Cup 'miracle'
World Cup 2018 'Sorry it's not coming home', England players trolled on Twitter after they lose to Croatia
Football Three things we learned from Croatia's semi-final win over England
Football Mandzukic breaks England hearts and fires Croatia into World Cup final
Football 'We left everything out there', says England manager Southgate
Football England's inexperience shows as World Cup dream is dashed

Football

Gianluigi Buffon and Timothy Weah
Gianluigi Buffon Veteran goalkeeper is now teammates with Timothy Weah, 23 years after making his pro debut against his dad
Dele Alli and adoptive mum
Dele Alli England midfielder consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia
Barcelona have completed the signing of Arthur Henrique Ramos de Oliveira Melo from Brazilian side Gremio, here are the five major things you need to know about him.
Arthur Melo 5 things to know about Barcelona’s new signing
Warrior spirit: Dejan Lovren belives Croatia's pride and mental strength has carried them to the World Cup final
Football Mental strength carried Croatia to World Cup final, says Lovren