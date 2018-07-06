news

Columbia got a huge reception at home after their second-round exit on penalties to England on the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

The Columbian stars of Juan Cuadrado, Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez were welcomed by over 190,000 supporters as they returned to Bogota in a bus following their exit in Russia.

Regardless of their exit, the Columbia supporters showed appreciation for their team as the team bus was mobbed, cheered while some even used banners.

Captain Falcao and coach Jose Pekerman responded to the gesture of the supporters by clapping and waving.

Columbia were eliminated from the World Cup by England 4-3 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in extra time.

Speaking after the game Captain Falcao blaming the officiating for the outcome of the encounter.

He said, “I found it peculiar that they put an American referee in this instance. To tell you the truth, the process leaves a lot of doubts. He only spoke English, some bias was certain.

“The referee disturbed us a lot, in the 50-50 plays, he always made the calls in favour of England. This situation was undermining us. He didn't act with the same criteria for both teams.”

To cap up the celebrations of the teams' effort in Russia, even the Columbia army turned with the national teams kit and camouflage caps.

The gathering has dismissed the possibility of death threats towards, Carlos Sanchez who fouled Harry Kane in the box, while Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca were reportedly targeted for missing penalties.