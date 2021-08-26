RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Wizkid sends message of support to Burna Boy ahead of his concert at 02 arena

Wizkid and Burna Boy are both preparing for their respective concerts in London.

Wizkid is backing Burna Boy ahead of the concert at O2

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has sent a message of support to his fellow musician Burna Boy ahead of the Port Harcourt born star’s concert at The O2 in London.

On Friday, August 27, Burna Boy will host his first-ever headline show at the historic O2 arena.

Ahead of his show, Wizkid took to social media to express his support.

My brudda shutting down the 12 tomorrow,” Wizkid write on Instagram Stories.

Wizkid took to his Instagram Stories to send love (Instagram/Wizkid)

My brothers and I doing arena far awar from home like it’s nothing! U deserve all and more Odogwu! Love you my G 4L.”

Wizkid is also preparing to host his concert at the O2 in London with two shows in November.

It has been an excellent year for both Afrobeats superstars, who both won a Grammy Award each.

Wizkid saw more success with his record ‘Essence’, which became the first Nigerian record to enter the Billboard Hot 100.

