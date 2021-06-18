Win Lamborghini, Bentley and Jaguar supercars in the new 1xBet promotion with a prize pool of $1,000,000!

As part of the promo, fans can win one of three supercars - a Lamborghini, Bentley or Jaguar - as well as cutting-edge gadgets, free bets and much more. The prize fund of the promo is an astounding $1,000,000!

How to participate

Simply follow a few easy steps:

Register or log in to 1xBet. Go to the 1xEuro promotion page and click the "Take Part" button. Place single bets of $7 or more, with odds of 1.6 or greater, on the outcome or exact score of EURO matches Collect points (1 point for a losing bet and 3 for a winning bet) and open EURO stadium cards on the promotion page

How will the winners be determined?

During the 1xEuro promotion, players have several opportunities to win. Firstly, every player who reveals all 11 European Championship stadium cards will receive a guaranteed prize - a $5 Free Bet! It's simple: to open one card, you just need to place a bet, according to the promotional parameters, on the match that will take place at the corresponding stadium.

Secondly, the 12 players who have accumulated the most points during the promotion (from June 2nd to July 11th) will receive guaranteed top prizes, the main of which is the Lamborghini Urus Giallo Inti! Other lucky winners will receive gifts such as the Apple MacBook Pro 13” 256Gb, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256Gb smartphone and other cool gadgets.

Thirdly, on July 13th, the final draw will take place, in which the winners of luxurious prizes will be randomly selected among all the participants who have scored 10 points or more! Among them: a Bentley Bentayga V8, Jaguar F-Pace PRESTIGE, five Apple MacBook Pro 16" 512Gb laptops, ten Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 256 GB, as well as other smartphones, tablets, drones, headphones, game consoles and smartwatches.

Take part in the 1xEuro promotion, enjoy top football and win your dream prizes!