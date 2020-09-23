Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss Nigeria’s friendly games against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia in October 2020.

Ndidi had initially been included in the Super Eagles 25-man squad for the friendly games against Cote d’Ivoire and Tunisia on Friday, October 9 and Tuesday, October 13 respectively.

The 23-year-old will now stay off those games due to a groin injury which he sustained in Leicester City’s 4-2 win over Burnley in a Premier League clash on Sunday, October 20.

The defensive midfielder will miss Leicester City’s League Cup home clash against Arsenal on Wednesday, September 23 and is not expected to recover in time for the Super Eagles games in October.

Wilfred Ndidi recently shared photos of himself in new Super Eagles kits (Instagram/NFF) Instagram

Rohr is expected to name a player from his stand-by list for the friendly games in October.

Ndidi kicked off the 2020-2021 Premier League season playing as a centre back for Leicester City due to some injuries in that position for the Foxes.