news

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will miss Nigeria's next 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Ndidi who has become the Super Eagles first choice defensive midfielder alongside Stoke City's Oghenekaro Etebo will miss the clash against South Africa due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

The 21-year-old midfielder played all 90 minutes in the second leg which ended 3-2 at the Taïeb M’hiri Stadium, Sfax, Tunisia.

Ndidi was cautioned late in the game as he picked up a yellow card for an unnecessary challenge which ruled him out of the South Africa game.

He picked up a yellow card in the first leg played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium which meant another yellow card in the second leg will rule him out of the next fixture.

The accumulated yellow cards mean he will miss the South Africa game scheduled for Saturday, November 17 at the Johannesburg’s Soccer City Stadium.

The Leicester City midfielders suspension will be a cause for concern for Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr as Ndidi has established himself as integral to the way the German tactician sets up his team.

Speaking after the game Rohr however assured Nigerians that he will do his best to make sure the team against South Africa is formidable even without Ndidi.

He said, "My team will cope without Ndidi. We have others like Ogu (John) who can play there and then Onazi too who did not come can also play there. We will cope without him."

The Super Eagles now lead group E of the AFCON qualifiers with nine points as South Africa could not repeat their 6-0 first leg win against Seychelles who held them to a draw at home.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is expected to be among the reinforcements Rohr will call up for the game in November.