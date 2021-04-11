Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi has backed his club and country teammate Kelechi Iheanacho to continue his excellent form.

Iheanacho seems to be playing the best football of his life and was recently voted Premier League's Player of the Month of March 2021.

The Nigerian forward scored five goals in three Premier League games and netted a brace in an FA Cup win against Manchester United.

It's a turnaround for Iheanacho, who barely had a look in earlier at Leicester City.

"Kelechi's talent was never in doubt, but people love to criticise others when they are down," Ndidi told BBC Sport Africa.

"He was unfairly criticised and judged by different people. This is someone I have known from our youth days at the under-17s and I know his quality, so it's not a fluke that he is producing his best football again.

"I am very happy for him because he's doing wonderfully well now and everyone can see.

"It's just sad that when he needed encouragement in the past few years many were quick to write him off, but thankfully some of these people have now turned around to praise him. That's life.

"He's a happy guy and Kelechi is only now enjoying a deserving reward for his tireless hard work.

"When you get a rhythm of games and the support of your coach, teammates and fans, it can only get better.

"This latest chapter is going to give him the belief and confidence that he is a really important player for his club and country.

"I know and hope that he will continue to deliver for us. I never doubted him and I know he will bring more goals and performance that will continue to elevate him."

Iheanacho will hope to continue his excellent form when Leicester City made the trip to West Ham on Sunday, April 11.