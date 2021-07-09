Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi reveals his wife pushed him to go back to school

Ndidi, who plays for Leicester City in England, combines his football career with schooling as he is studying for a business degree at the De Montfort University in Leicester.

In a recent interview, the 24-year-old revealed that his wife Chidinma Udeala pushed him to go back to school.

“The whole idea came from my wife. She actually pushed me to. She kept pushing me to enroll in school,” the midfielder told Guardian Nigeria in a cover story on its Guardian Life Magazine cover.

“My dad was also calling for me to go to school, but I got the pressure more from my wife.”

Ndidi’s wife, Chidinma, is a master’s degree holder in Tourism, International Crime and Global Security from Coventry University.

She also manages the affairs of the midfielder, including his endorsements and business.

The Super Eagles star married Chidinma in May 2019 after they dated for several years, even before becoming a pro footballer.

Instagram

“I met her through a friend. She was actually walking with a friend, and I was going for a training and everything connected at once,” Ndidi recalled in the interview.

Ndidi and Dinma, as she fondly called, have a one-year-old daughter together.

“Having a family has made me want to work even harder on and off the pitch” Ndidi also said.

“I’ve learnt how important sleep is, and I don’t joke with my rest time anymore."