French giants Paris Saint-Germain have joined the chase to get Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who plays in the Premier League with Leicester City.

Ndidi is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe and has been linked with the likes of Manchester United.

According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain have identified the Nigerian as one of their targets as they seek reinforcements in midfield.

The mega-rich side are also looking at Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko as potential targets.

Wilfred Ndidi is regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football

Ndidi who has a contract with the Foxes until 2024 has been impressive since he joined the club in January 2017.

This season, he has gotten better under Brendan Rodgers with 23 appearances in the Premier League where Leicester City are thriving.

The 23-year-old’s reputation as one of the best midfielders has soared which has sparked speculations of interest from Manchester United.

The midfielder however recently said he is happy at Leicester City and has no intention of leaving.