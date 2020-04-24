Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was on Thursday, April 23, 2020 beaten 8-2 on FIFA 20 in the ePremier League Invitational game by Diogo Jota of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ndidi took the gamepad to represent Leicester City in the ePremier League whose proceed will be donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, a platform was set up collectively by Premier League players with its aim to 'distribute money to the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Jota put Wolves up 1-0 up within five minutes with Raul Jimenez but Ndidi equalised using Kelechi Iheanacho.

Jimenez scored again shortly after to restore Jota’s lead before the Wolves player ran riot and scored four with himself in the match.

“I feel really bad, he's very good,” Ndidi said with a wry smile.

“I think he can actually win the tournament.”

“Although Ndidi did a good effort I think I know more of the game than him,” Jota said after the match.

“Also Ndidi always makes a pursuit against me on the [real life] field, so it was my turn!”

After the game, Ndidi also took to Twitter to blame his Leicester City teammates Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel for the defeat.

“Vardy and Schmeichel will never let me play Fifa on the coach,” Ndidi posted on Twitter.

This is the second time a player is scoring eight in this invitational after Andre Gomes of Everton beat Reece James 8-0.

With the win, Wolves have now progressed to the quarter-finals, where they will play Sheffield United, who got a big win of their own after Lys Mousset beat Norwich's Todd Cantwell 6-2 later in the day.

The ePremier League competition was initially created for the 2018-19 campaign as some of the best FIFA players from across the UK competed for the real-life clubs.

However, the ePremier League Invitational has invited footballers to represent their teams in an online tournament after the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.