Nigerian footballer Wilfred Ndidi hosts friends on a multi-day stay at a Ghanaian resort to celebrate his wife's birthday

Authors:

Steve Dede

Ndidi took his friends and family to a resort in Ghana for his wife's birthday.

Wilfred Ndidi has his friends including Kelechi Iheanacho on the trip to Accra (Instagram)
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho (Instagram) Instagram

Nigerian footballer Wilfred Ndidi hosted his friends to a multi-day star in a Ghanaian resort to celebrate his wife's birthday.

Ndidi's wife, Fortunate on Saturday, June 19, 2021, but before that day, the footballer, his partner, friends and family flew on a private plane to Ghana for a getaway.

Ndidi and his crew, for more than four days, stayed at the Safari Valley Resort for his wife's birthday getaway.

According to Travel Noire, a travel and tourism blog, Safari Valley Eco Resort which has the slogan “bringing you close to nature” allows visitors to interact with animals in their natural habitat.

Wilfred Ndidi is resting his hairs after a busy season with Leicester City (Instagram/Wilfred Ndidi)
Wilfred Ndidi is resting his hairs after a busy season with Leicester City (Instagram/Wilfred Ndidi) Instagram

The resort has 102 resort-style and vacation rooms to rent out

His Super Eagles and Leicester City teammate Kelechi Iheanacho was with him on the trip, and Chioma Omeruo, the wife of Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo.

Ndidi and Iheanacho both ran into former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor and partied with him in Accra.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ndidi ran into Emmanuel Adebayor in Accra (Instagram)
Kelechi Iheanacho and Ndidi ran into Emmanuel Adebayor in Accra (Instagram) Instagram

Nigerian comedian Funnybone, a friend of Ndidi, was also on the trip.

Wilfred Ndidi has his friend Funnybone with him on the trip (Instagram/Wilfred Ndidi)
Wilfred Ndidi has his friend Funnybone with him on the trip (Instagram/Wilfred Ndidi) Instagram

Ndidi is also using the trip to let his hair down after a busy season with Leicester City that ended with a FA Cup title and a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.

He first flew to Abuja, where he and his family threw a birthday party for the footballer's daughter.

The midfielder travelled to Austria to join the Super Eagles and played in the two friendly games against Cameroon.

After the games, he flew to Lagos, where he hung out with his friends and a host of celebrities, including Wizkid.

