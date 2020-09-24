Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be out for up to 12 weeks with a groin injury he sustained in Leicester City’s 4-2 win over Burnley on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Ndidi played 90 minutes of that game in central defence and was found to have hurt his groin afterwards.

Having been ruled out of Super Eagles friendly games against Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia in October, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers have revealed that the midfielder is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks,” Rodgers said about Ndidi’s injury after Leicester City 2-0 loss to Arsenal in a League Cup game on Wednesday, September, 23.

“It is an abductor injury - it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury, so we will wait to see if it needs an operation - it does then it will be 12 weeks.”

Ndidi missed that game against Arsenal and is set to miss more games as he recovers from the injury.