After their 9-0 demolition of Southampton Leicester City stars including Nigerian players Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho paid tribute to late owner Leicester City Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at the new Memorial Garden.

Vichai died in a tragic helicopter crash just outside King Power Stadium just after a Leicester City game in October 2018.

To mark the first anniversary of the tragic death, the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha memorial was opened on Sunday, October 27 to remember the Thia businessman.

Ndidi and Iheanahaco were part of the Leicester City squad that visited the garden on Sunday to pay tribute to their late owner.

Leicester City players attended the memorial after their 9-0 demolition of Southampton (Leicester City via Getty Images) Getty Images

The Leicester City squad along with manager Brendan Rodgers were among an audience that held an hour-long, multi-faith service to open the garden which is located at the site of the crash in the south-east corner of the stadium.

“Paying our respects to a great man #theboss always in our hearts,” Ndidi wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo of he and his teammates at the garden.

Iheanacho who is also mourning the recent death of a close friend was also among the Leicester City players at the garden.