Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho resume pre-season with Leicester City

Ndidi and Iheanacho played critical roles in Leicester City's 2020/2021 season. Although they came up short in the fight for a top-four finish, they won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea in the final.

After a break that included two games with the Super Eagles and holidaying in Nigeria and Ghana, the Nigerian duo was at Leicester City training group at Leicester City's all-new training facility, located in Seagrave.

Leicester City shared photos of the two Nigerian players on Monday. Iheanacho was snapped arriving at the training ground while Ndidi was all smiles as he reconnected with his club teammates.

Ndidi was huge in the middle again for Leicester City last season with 36 games in all competitions.